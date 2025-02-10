Open house on Lahaina ash and fire debris transfer to Central Maui

The County of Maui has entered into conditional agreements with a subsidiary of Nan, Inc., Hawai‘i’s largest, locally owned construction company, to purchase approximately 49 acres of previously quarried land and 30 acres of land currently being quarried adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill. The $4 million agreements aim to secure a suitable, long-term disposal site for debris from the August 2023 Lahaina Wildfires and address the island’s future landfill needs. PC: Google via County of Maui

The public is invited to learn more about the transfer of Lahaina’s ash and fire debris from the temporary storage site in Olowalu to the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui during an open house Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the County of Maui’s Lahaina Resource Center.

Residents may drop in from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, which is located at Lahaina Gateway Center near Ace Hardware.

Representatives from the County, US Army Corps of Engineers, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health and US Environmental Protection Agency will be present. Information stations will be available on operational plans, transport schedule and closure of the Temporary Debris Storage site at Olowalu.

The decision to move the estimated 400,000 cubic yards of Lahaina’s ash and non-recyclable fire debris was made after significant input from the community and others who indicated that the Olowalu site should be a temporary storage location. A permanent site for debris and ash from Lahaina will be constructed on land near the Central Maui Landfill.