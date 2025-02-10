South Maui community town hall on flood mitigation, Feb. 12

Council Member Tom Cook will host a South Maui community town hall on flood mitigation Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Malcolm Center in Kīhei.

Cook will be providing updates on the ongoing work being done to address the impacts in South Maui caused by recent inclement weather. The community gathering will offer residents a chance to voice their concerns and gain information on the progress of flood-prevention measures in the area, he said.

“I’m committed to keeping the community informed and engaged as we work together to address the flood risks in South Maui,” said Cook, who holds the South Maui residency seat. “This townhall is an opportunity for residents to learn about the ongoing efforts by his Office and community members and to share their concerns and offer input on how we can create long-term solutions to protect our homes and infrastructure from future flooding.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cook said residents are also encouraged to email his Office at Thomas.Cook@mauicounty.us to assist with the headcount for the event.

The Malcolm Center is located at 1305 N. Holopono St., Ste. 5. in Kihei.

Those seeking more information or to share input, may contact Cook’s office at 808-270-7108, by email at Thomas.Cook@mauicounty.us or on social media at https://linktr.ee/tomcook.