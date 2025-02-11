Chair of Hawai‘i Democratic Party elected to a National Democratic leadership position

The Hawai‘i leadership team (L-R: State Party Chair Derek Turbin, Special Advisor Erynn M.K. Fernandez, newly elected ASDC President Jane Kleeb, newly elected DNC Chair Ken Martin, Vice Chair Mina Morita, Executive Director Phil Roque, and Data Director Marlo Ting) offering their congratulations to all regarding their new leadership positions in National Harbor, Md. Courtesy: Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi

The Democratic Party of Hawai‘i congratulated State Party Chair Derek Turbin on his recent election to a national role within the Democratic Party.

Turbin was elected chair of the Western Region for the Association of State Democratic Committees on the final day of the Democratic National Committee’s Winter Meeting on Feb. 2.

As chair of the Western Region, Turbin will serve as a spokesperson and leader for the Western States within the Democratic National Party.

“This is a critical time for the Democratic Party,” Turbin said. “I’m honored to take on this role and work with state parties across the Western region to amplify our shared values and ensure that every voice is heard. This also represents a changing of the guard in the Democratic Party. The party is ready for the next generation of leaders to step up and lead as we fight for Democracy and civil rights across our country.”

Leading the Association of State Democratic Committees is newly elected president Jane Kleeb, who is chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party. Her background is in organizing, nonprofits and state party reform. She has long advocated for expanding Democratic engagement in rural states and increasing investments in state parties, including those in Republican-led states. She was elected to the four-year post by the chairs and vice chairs of state Democratic parties.

“Now more than ever, we must work together to build a future that reflects the American values we aspire to achieve,” Turbin said. “I look forward to working with [DNC] Chair [Ken] Martin, President Kleeb, and our Western Region States, as we strengthen the Democratic Party and fight to protect American Democracy.”