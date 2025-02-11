Maui police recover ordnance from shoreline in Olowalu

PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police recovered a suspicious object emitting smoke on the shoreline in Olowalu, Monday afternoon. Patrol officers arrived at around 12:23 p.m. to a report of a fire-related type case near mile 16 of the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Upon arrival, officers observed a metallic object with markings that indicated “phosphorus” contents and to “notify police or military.”

Upon the arrival of the Hawaii Inter-Island Bomb Squad (HIBS) – Maui unit, faint smoke was observed to be emitting from the object. Further observation revealed additional markings that read “US Navy marker location Marine MK 58 MOD 1.”

Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal was contacted and informed of the findings. Arrangements were made for safe disposal at a later date. The object was rendered safe for transport and was taken into MPD custody, awaiting Navy EOD arrival.

Due to the isolated area, neither the beach nor Honoapiʻilani Highway were closed during the investigation. No injuries were reported.

The Maui Police Department asks the public to refrain from handling ordnances directly and to contact the department for assistance upon unexploded ordnance discovery.