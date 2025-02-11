Maui Surf Forecast for February 12, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 20-25 15-20 14-18 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:53 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:01 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:24 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:25 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large west-northwest swell will sharply rise through the rest of the afternoon and peak overnight. Due to the westerly direction of the swell, some locations in the High Surf Warning and High Surf Advisory areas may experience reduced swell due to shadowing produced by other islands. While the warning and advisory are in effect for most areas only through tonight, advisory level surf is expected over most affected areas Wednesday into early Thursday. Surf will fall below advisory levels Thursday, followed by another large pulse of west- northwest swell on Friday and Saturday.

Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week, though a modest uptick in waves on the south shore is possible later Wednesday into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.