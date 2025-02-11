Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 12, 2025

February 11, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
20-25
15-20
14-18 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:53 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:01 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:24 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large west-northwest swell will sharply rise through the rest of the afternoon and peak overnight. Due to the westerly direction of the swell, some locations in the High Surf Warning and High Surf Advisory areas may experience reduced swell due to shadowing produced by other islands. While the warning and advisory are in effect for most areas only through tonight, advisory level surf is expected over most affected areas Wednesday into early Thursday. Surf will fall below advisory levels Thursday, followed by another large pulse of west- northwest swell on Friday and Saturday. 


Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week, though a modest uptick in waves on the south shore is possible later Wednesday into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
