Op-Ed: Maui youth advocates call on state legislators to end the sale of flavored tobacco

Maui youth of the Youth Council of the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaiʻi pose for a photo with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen on Friday, Feb. 7 at a county-level bill signing ceremony. Courtesy: Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaiʻi Youth Council.

Op-Ed: Youth advocates call on state legislators to end the sale of flavored tobacco in Hawaiʻi or restore counties’ authority over tobacco regulations



By Maui members of the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaiʻi Youth Council

On average 1,400 Hawaiʻi residents die every year from a tobacco-related illness. Ninety-five percent of smokers start before the age of 21, and eight in 10 youth start with a flavored product. To us the solution is clear: end the sale of flavored tobacco and break the cycle of addiction. With 74% of Hawai‘i voters supporting a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco, including menthol, and 86% supporting local control over tobacco regulations, we are urging state legislators to hear and pass HB756, which ends the sale of flavored tobacco, and HB380, which would restore the counties’ authority to regulate tobacco sales—authority that was taken away in 2018.

Over the years, youth like us have played a significant role in passing tobacco control policies. This past year, youth helped lead the way in the City and County of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi County and most recently, Maui County, to pass bills to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. We hope Kauaʻi will soon follow. We want to ensure all counties in Hawaiʻi have the authority to pass regulations tailored to their communities’ needs if the legislature does not end the sale of flavored tobacco at the state level.

“We strongly urge lawmakers to restore the counties’ authority to regulate tobacco sales because of the alarming threat flavored tobacco poses to people our age,” said Rya Ortogero, high school student from Kahului. “Passing this legislation is an essential step in protecting the health and future of our generation. State lawmakers must act now before more young people fall victim to tobacco and nicotine addiction.”

Restoring local authority is critical in addressing youth vaping and smoking rates. By granting counties control over tobacco sales regulations, they can implement policies such as flavored tobacco bans, stricter retail licensing and zoning restrictions to keep tobacco products away from schools and youth-centered spaces.

“It is imperative that our state lawmakers take decisive action, granting counties the authority needed to safeguard our communities. The well-being of our families and their future depend on their leadership,” said Ciana Cooper, high school student from Kīhei.

With the legislative session in full swing, we are urging our representatives and senators to help schedule hearings and support bills HB756 to end the sale of flavored tobacco in Hawaiʻi or reinstate the counties’ ability to regulate tobacco sales by passing HB380.

“I have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of vaping,” said Jeremiah Jacinto, high school student from Wailuku. “A close friend, someone I grew up with and cared deeply about, turned to vaping as an escape during a difficult time in their life. It quickly became apparent that vaping offered no solace; instead, it worsened their struggles. Tragically, this friend ultimately succumbed to the mental health challenges they were facing, leading to their suicide. This heartbreak has left an indelible mark on me and reinforced the urgent need to address vaping among youth.”

Jacinto concluded: “I urge legislators to stand with us and end the sale of flavored tobacco sales in Hawaiʻi or restore the counties’ authority to do so. For the sake of my peers, for the memory of my friend, and for the health and safety of generations to come, we must act now.”

With personal stories and strong public support behind us, we call on elected officials to act and stand up for their communities.

This Op-Ed was written and coordinated by Maui members of the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaiʻi Youth Council, including Dylan Arisumi (Kahului), Violet Kato (Wailuku), Lillian Chau (Kahului), RJ Arconado (Lahaina), Rya Ortogero (Kahului), Kailana Hagan (Pāʻia), Jeremiah Jacinto (Wailuku), Ciana Cooper (Kīhei) and Robbiel Fronda (Lahaina).

Note: HB 380, has a hearing scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 1, 2025.

*****Views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author’s alone and do not reflect or represent the opinions, policies or positions of Maui Now.*****