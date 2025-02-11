Proposals sought for mental health support for children impacted by the Maui wildfires

Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki staff, Maloah Stillwater and Stephanie Caplan, working with keiki during the Kupi Nia Event at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park.

Maui United Way announced the release of a Request for Proposals for the second year of its Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki Initiative. This program focuses on providing critical mental health support for children and adolescents affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

Thanks to the continued generosity of the Sentry Foundation, MUW seeks proposals from qualified nonprofit organizations to offer trauma-informed care, psychoeducation, and community engagement aimed at supporting the emotional well-being of youth and their families.

The selected organization will be responsible for delivering essential mental health services, including counseling, casework, and community outreach to underserved and displaced populations. Additionally, the initiative emphasizes capacity building for local mental health providers through ongoing professional development and training in disaster-response counseling strategies.

With a total available funding pool of $850,000, this initiative aims to address the mental health crisis among youth while fostering stronger community partnerships and increasing access to mental health resources. The Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki Initiative also provides the opportunity for organizations to contribute to workforce expansion efforts, including a mentorship pipeline for mental health paraprofessionals.

Eligible applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or have a fiscal sponsor with demonstrated experience in mental health service provision for youth. Proposals must include a detailed budget, program plan, and proof of nonprofit status. Organizations will be evaluated on program effectiveness, experience, partnerships, budget, and capacity to meet compliance requirements.

Proposals are due by Feb. 28, 2025, at 5 p.m. (HST) and must be submitted electronically to Jason@MauiUnitedWay.org. A full description of the RFP, including submission guidelines and eligibility criteria, is available on the Maui United Way website under “Open RFPʻs”.

Timeline:

RFP Release Date: Feb. 7, 2025

Feb. 7, 2025 Proposal Deadline: Feb. 28, 2025, 5 p.m. (HST)

Feb. 28, 2025, 5 p.m. (HST) Award Notification: March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025 Project Start Date: April 25, 2025

April 25, 2025 Project End Date: April 24, 2026

Maui United Way invites all qualified organizations to apply and help make a lasting impact on the mental health and well-being of Maui’s youth as they continue to recover from the aftermath of the wildfires.

For additional information, please contact Jeeyun Lee, Director of Impact, at Jee@MauiUnitedWay.org.