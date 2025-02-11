Volunteers invited to help sand dune restoration at Haycraft Beach, Feb. 12

The community is invited to participate in sand dune restoration efforts at Haycraft Beach Park, located at the end of Hauoli Street in Mā’alaea, from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn about ongoing dune restoration initiatives while helping to revive the health of local sand dunes and build a more resilient coastal ecosystem by planting native Pōhuehue vines, ‘Aki‘aki grass and ‘Ākulikuli.

It is recommended that volunteers bring a water bottle and sun protection. Gloves and a water refill station will be provided.

Hosted by the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant Program in collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter and the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation, the Haycraft Beach Park sand dune restoration project is part a larger project aiming to preserve and restore dunes across Maui County.

This program is funded by a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant received by the UH Sea Grant Program.

For more information, call the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Maintenance Division at 808-270-7382.