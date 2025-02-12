Climate justice advocate to discuss impact of climate change on Pacific Island communities

Kavita Naidu, an international human rights lawyer and climate justice advocate, will discuss the impact of climate change on Pacific Island communities at two County of Maui events next week.

Naidu, a Fiji-based lawyer specializing in climate justice and gender rights, will share insights on protecting island environments and communities. She works with global organizations to promote sustainable policies and advocate for vulnerable communities. Her research focuses on protecting the ocean and advancing human rights.

She will speak at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, on “The Right to a Clean, Healthy & Sustainable Environment” in the Mayor’s Conference Room at the Kalana O Maui County building. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, she will speak on “The Pacific Ocean and Human Rights: The Moananuiākea Movement for Climate Justice” at the Maui Ocean Center in Māʻalaea.

Her talks are part of the County of Maui Office of Innovation and Sustainability’s “Know Your Rights!” series, which aims to educate the community about human rights and climate justice.

For more information, contact Joshua Cooper at Joshua.L.Cooper@MauiCounty.gov or 808-270-7710.