Direct Housing Program members required to pay rent starting March 1, 2025

FEMA’s Kilohana temporary housing project in Lahaina, Maui. PC: FEMA

Survivors of the Maui wildfires currently enrolled in FEMA’s Direct Housing Program will be required to begin paying rent starting March 1, 2025, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced. The amount of rent charged will be based on the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Market Rent and adjusted according to each household’s ability to pay.

FEMA has already sent out 90-day, 60-day and 30-day notifications to survivors about the upcoming rent requirements. Survivors are encouraged to stay in regular contact with their FEMA recertification advisors to ensure they understand their obligations and options.

Appeals process available for rent adjustments

If a survivor feels the rent amount is unaffordable, they have the right to appeal FEMA’s determination of their ability to pay. The appeals process allows for a 60-day window from the date the 30-day notification letter was delivered, but FEMA strongly recommends submitting appeals as soon as possible to ensure a timely review before March 1.

Delays in submitting an appeal could result in survivors being required to pay the full rent amount until a decision is made. Once a final determination is reached, any overpaid rent will be refunded to the survivor.

FEMA Direct Housing assistance and alternatives

FEMA Direct Housing assistance currently includes homes FEMA leases for survivors and modular housing at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing Site, primary and secondary sites. This program is no longer accepting new participants. However, it will continue to support households already participating in Direct Housing.

Homeowners in the program may also be eligible to place an Alternative Transportable Temporary Housing Unit on their property as they rebuild their homes.

For survivors who find temporary housing on their own, FEMA’s Rental Assistance Program may provide additional support. Survivors who received initial rental assistance may also be eligible for continued assistance, depending on their need. To apply for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance, survivors should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. FEMA operators are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. HST, seven days a week, with extended hours during high disaster activity. Language assistance is available, with operators speaking Spanish (press 2) and other languages (press 3).

For those relocating outside of Maui or to a US-governed location, FEMA may provide one round-trip flight for the survivor’s pre-disaster household, including pets and service animals.

Earlier this month, FEMA’s Kilohana Temporary Group Housing Site in West Maui reached full occupancy, with 158 households licensed in. The total number of modular units placed and installed to house survivors of the Maui wildfires is 167. The site welcomed its first residents on Nov. 22, 2024, and reached full occupancy on Feb. 5, 2025.

Currently, there are 1,122 households living temporarily in FEMA’s Direct Lease housing.

For additional information or questions regarding temporary housing, survivors can contact the Individual Assistance Housing Hotline at 808-784-1600.