Hawaiʻi State Legislature’s Kūpuna Caucus presents bill package

Members of the Kūpuna Caucus announced a bill package focused on enhancing the quality of life for Hawaiʻi’s seniors, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Pictured (Front row): Rep. Linda Ichiyama, Rep. Cory M. Chun, Sen. Troy Hashimoto, Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, Sen. Lynn DeCoite; (Back row): Kealii Lopez (state director, AARP), Caroline Cadirao (director, Executive Office on Aging), Sen. Kurt Fevella and Rep. Ikaika Olds. Present at the press conference but not in photo were Rep. Lisa Marten and Rep. Garner M. Shimizu. Photo Coutesy: Hawaiʻi State Legislature

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature’s Kūpuna Caucus convened by state Sen. Sharon Moriwaki and Rep. Cory M. Chun shared their 2025 legislative package, a set of bills focused on enhancing the quality of life for seniors across the state. These proposed measures include expanding access to healthcare, addressing the need for more food security and improving affordable housing options.

The Kūpuna Caucus’ package consists of five bills:

SB877 / HB702 Relating to human services

Appropriates funds to increase the funding for Medicaid in-home services, conditioned on the Department of Human Services obtaining the maximum federal matching funds.

/ Relating to human services Appropriates funds to increase the funding for Medicaid in-home services, conditioned on the Department of Human Services obtaining the maximum federal matching funds. SB878 / HB703 Relating to kupuna housing

Extends the sunset date for the State Rent Supplement Program for Kūpuna to 6/30/2028.

/ Relating to kupuna housing Extends the sunset date for the State Rent Supplement Program for Kūpuna to 6/30/2028. SB879 / HB701 Relating to taxation

Establishes a refundable Family Caregiver Tax Credit for nonpaid family caregivers. Requires the Department of Taxation to report to the Legislature before the convening of each Regular Session.

/ Relating to taxation Establishes a refundable Family Caregiver Tax Credit for nonpaid family caregivers. Requires the Department of Taxation to report to the Legislature before the convening of each Regular Session. SB880 / HB705 Relating to the Executive Office on Aging

Establishes a temporary Medi-Medi Project within the Hawaiʻi State Health Insurance Assistance Program administered by the Executive Office on Aging to assist older adults, Medicare beneficiaries, individuals with disabilities and other underserved populations who may qualify for various low-income subsidy programs to gain access to their benefits. Requires the Executive Office on Aging to submit reports to the Legislature. Appropriates funds.

/ Relating to the Executive Office on Aging Establishes a temporary Medi-Medi Project within the Hawaiʻi State Health Insurance Assistance Program administered by the Executive Office on Aging to assist older adults, Medicare beneficiaries, individuals with disabilities and other underserved populations who may qualify for various low-income subsidy programs to gain access to their benefits. Requires the Executive Office on Aging to submit reports to the Legislature. Appropriates funds. SB881/HB704 Relating to food security

Establishes the Hawaiʻi Food Security Special Fund to restore Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit levels to those provided in federal fiscal year 2023. Requires reports to the Legislature. Appropriates funds.

“We are committed to having our seniors receive the support they need to live with dignity and independence, especially during this period of time in their lives,” Moriwaki said. “This legislative package is a crucial step towards building a more inclusive and equitable future for all generations.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Honoring our treasured kūpuna in our communities means ensuring they have the care, respect and support they deserve,” Chun said. “During this legislative session, we are focusing on ways to enhance their quality of life and address critical issues like healthcare, housing and food security.”