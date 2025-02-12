‘Just for Fun’ culinary classes at UH Maui College for the public

A series of seven non-credit culinary classes is being offered to the public at UHMC. PC: University of Hawai’i Maui College



















The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s award-winning Culinary Arts Program team has created a full roster of seven, non-credit, “just for fun” culinary classes for the public ranging from advanced cookie baking to making gnocchi and risotto and everything in between.

The first class, Baking Basics – Quick Bread Baking Technique, will be held on Saturday, March 1 and will be taught by UHMC Pastry Chef Instructor Hannah Stanchfield who will teach all the baking classes.

Chef Roger Stettler, formerly of Taverna, will teach all the cooking classes in the series.

All classes are held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Pāʻina Building on the UHMC Kahului Campus. Cost is $62.50 per class. Participation is limited to eight students. The link to class descriptions and registration form is included below.

An additional eight seats are reserved for DOE culinary students and instructors at no cost. There are separate registration links for the public and for the DOE for each class. When registering, be sure to use the appropriate link.

UHMC is able to provide free tuition for its Culinary Arts Program for any DOE culinary student or instructor.

“This is a unique opportunity to attend one of the country’s premier Culinary Arts Programs at no cost,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “For any DOE culinary student or instructor even thinking about a career in the food and beverage industry, we encourage you to contact Chef Craig Omori and apply. There is a wide and varied job market here on Maui – and around the world – for future chefs, pastry chefs, and restaurateurs. You could be one of our next culinary stars.”

All students attending Saturday classes should wear long pants and covered shoes and bring a water bottle and hair tie if needed. Classes will typically provide students with food to eat and possibly more to take home. More details/updates will be sent to those on the class roster from the instructor.