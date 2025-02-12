Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|8-12
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Offshore NDBC buoys 51001 and 51101 still hovering around 9 to 11 feet, 14 to 16 seconds this afternoon which will maintain elevated surf well into tonight. The High Surf Advisory remains in effect as is. Surf will steadily decline during Thursday allowing the High Surf Advisory to expire. This will be followed by another NW (300-310) swell that will quickly build during Friday, peak above the High Surf Warning thresholds for N and W facing shores late Friday, and then subside through the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory for seas at/above 10 feet will also be needed during this time. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week, though a modest uptick in waves on the south shore is possible later today into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com