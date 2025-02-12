Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2025

Maui Surf

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 02:25 PM HST.




Low -0.4 feet 08:27 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:24 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:44 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 03:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Offshore NDBC buoys 51001 and 51101 still hovering around 9 to 11 feet, 14 to 16 seconds this afternoon which will maintain elevated surf well into tonight. The High Surf Advisory remains in effect as is. Surf will steadily decline during Thursday allowing the High Surf Advisory to expire. This will be followed by another NW (300-310) swell that will quickly build during Friday, peak above the High Surf Warning thresholds for N and W facing shores late Friday, and then subside through the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory for seas at/above 10 feet will also be needed during this time. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week, though a modest uptick in waves on the south shore is possible later today into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




