Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 8-12 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 02:25 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 08:27 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:24 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:44 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Offshore NDBC buoys 51001 and 51101 still hovering around 9 to 11 feet, 14 to 16 seconds this afternoon which will maintain elevated surf well into tonight. The High Surf Advisory remains in effect as is. Surf will steadily decline during Thursday allowing the High Surf Advisory to expire. This will be followed by another NW (300-310) swell that will quickly build during Friday, peak above the High Surf Warning thresholds for N and W facing shores late Friday, and then subside through the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory for seas at/above 10 feet will also be needed during this time. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week, though a modest uptick in waves on the south shore is possible later today into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.