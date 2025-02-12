Residents invited to several Maui County 2025 Hazard Mitigation Plan meetings

The first community meeting about the 2025 Hazard Mitigation Plan will take place at the Velma McWayne Community Center in Wailuku on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Maui County photo

Maui County residents are invited to share ideas and priorities for the Maui County 2025 Hazard Mitigation Plan Update during several in-person and virtual community meetings starting Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Facilitated by the County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency, the Hazard Mitigation Plan serves as an essential guide for reducing risks from natural hazards, including earthquakes, hurricanes and wildfires. It also outlines strategies to minimize the impact of these hazards on Maui County’s residents and visitors, infrastructure, economy and environment.

Upcoming meetings include the following:

In-person meeting: Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 6 p.m., Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Place, Wailuku. Meeting will be livestreamed via County of Maui’s Facebook Page. No account needed to view.

Virtual meetings: Tuesday, March 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Microsoft Teams at https://tinyurl.com/4cn4a7ec. Wednesday, April 16, from 9 to 10 a.m. via Microsoft Teams at https://tinyurl.com/2kv9r796

Meetings will provide an overview of the 2025 Maui County Hazard Mitigation planning process and describe how the public can provide input on natural hazard problems and potential solutions. The County of Maui will combine solutions from the public, County departments and stakeholders to identify a five-year mitigation strategy that will reduce vulnerability and increase community resilience in times of natural disasters.

To facilitate feedback, the County designed a series of surveys to hear from residents, stakeholder organizations and businesses. The surveys will inform County priorities when designing the five-year mitigation strategy:

Public Survey : to be completed by anyone who lives in Maui County

to be completed by anyone who lives in Maui County Stakeholder Survey : to be completed by County agencies, community-based organizations and emergency response partners in Maui County

to be completed by County agencies, community-based organizations and emergency response partners in Maui County Business Survey: to be completed by businesses in Maui County

For more information on the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, visit the Hazard Mitigation webpage.