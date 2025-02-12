US Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

Tusli Gabbard. PC: https://www.tulsigabbard.com

In a 52-48 vote the US Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaiʻi as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve who saw three deployments, was nominated to the post by President Trump. She represented Hawaiʻi in Congress for eight years from 2013-2021, where she served as a member of the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs committees.

C-SPAN reports that Sen. Mitch McConnell (KY), the former Senate leader, was the lone Republican to join all Democrats in opposition.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In her confirmation hearing last month, Gabbard pledged to end what she deemed “political bias in the intelligence community,” according to C-SPAN.

The former Congresswoman was a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, and eventually joined the Republican Party in 2024.