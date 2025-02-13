ʻUlupalakua Ranch event raises over $10,000 for Maui charities























Over the holidays, ʻUlupalakua Ranch hosted over 2,000 community members for a full day of live music, kids activities, ono food, and shopping with local vendors. Keiki enjoyed taking photos with Santa, playing in bounce houses and participating in the country petting zoo.

While attendees enjoyed the Christmas fair with family and friends, their admission fees were donated to the event’s two nonprofit beneficiaries: Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui and Common Ground Collective.

These ticket proceeds, in addition to the generous donations from event sponsors, enabled a total amount of over $10,000 to be donated to these two local nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 2017, Common Ground Collective is a Maui-based nonprofit organization that works to promote food security and economic opportunity through education and capacity-building assistance. The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui is a private, nonprofit corporation founded in 1989 by a non-partisan group of community and business leaders concerned with the social welfare of children and families who have been traumatized by abuse and severe neglect.

“ʻUlupalakua Ranch would like to thank all who attended the Christmas in the Country event for participating in such a fun and beautiful day Upcountry,” the historic ranch wrote in an announcement Tuesday.

Sponsors that helped make the event possible include:

Bull Rider Sponsors: Maui Nui Venison Maui Soda & Ice Works, LTD ʻŌiwi Resources Stewardship Department of Mākena Golf & Beach Club

Steer Rider Sponsors: Makawao Veterinary Clinic Maui Cattle Company Goodfellow Brothers

Mutton Rider Sponsors: Maui Wine Pukalani Superette Vitalitea Hawaiʻi Hunters Pyramid Insurance West Maui Construction

