DHHL applicants, lessees encouraged to participate in Home Build Program

Lenchanko-Andrade ʻohana celebrates new home in Waimānalo (Courtesy: Osvaldo Olmos)

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands encourages applicants and lessees to participate in Honolulu Habitat for Humanity’s Home Build Program during the organization’s open enrollment period.

“For our ʻohana who aren’t eligible for a turnkey development, this self-help option gives them the chance to invest sweat equity into their future home,” DHHL Director Kali Watson said. “Organizations like Habitat for Humanity will continue to receive support from DHHL, as they provide families – who may have been previously bypassed – the opportunity to achieve homeownership.”

Through the Home Build Program, lessees on Oʻahu will work alongside Honolulu Habitat personnel to achieve stability and self-reliance through homeownership. Habitat homebuyers contribute to the program by building their homes alongside volunteers, attending financial education classes, and paying an affordable mortgage.

“Honolulu Habitat provides housing solutions for families earning between 30% and 80% of Honolulu County’s Area Median Income,” said Shana Petelo of Honolulu Habitat for Humanity. “We value our longstanding partnership with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and the opportunity to help keep Native Hawaiian families in Hawaiʻi for generations to come.”

Honolulu Habitat for Humanity selects applicants based on four key criteria: access to land, housing need, ability to repay, and willingness to partner.

“The journey taught us a lot about ourselves, what we needed to do to accomplish this goal, our capabilities, and how to be financially stable,” said DHHL beneficiary, Duke Lenchanko-Andrade.

The Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act also serves as a vital funding source for the home-building initiatives within the program.

The Honolulu Habitat Home Build Program will accept applications for its open enrollment period from March 1, 2025 to May 30, 2025.

Those interested in the Home Build Program can visit Honolulu Habitat for Humanity’s website at www.honoluluhabitat.org for more information. To request an application or to speak to someone by phone, contact 808-777-4138.