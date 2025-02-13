Maui 5K participants receive free entry to Maui Ocean Center

Runners and walkers registered for this year’s Maui 5K will receive free admission to Maui Ocean Center following the race.

Maui Ocean Center will present the 14th annual Maui 5K from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 2. Runners and walkers can show their race bib number to receive free aquarium entry that day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Maui Ocean Center is once again proud to be the presenting sponsor for the Maui 5K, and this year we’re excited to offer complimentary admission to those participating,” said Tapani Vuori, the aquarium’s general manager. “For those watching the event and cheering on the runners, we continue to offer discounted admission for kamaʻāina on the weekends.”

At the start of the 13th annual Maui 5K. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Participants have the option to take part in a 5K run through Māʻalaea or walk an alternate mile-long loop. For those who can’t attend, a virtual run or walk is also offered. Proceeds from the event go directly to the community, providing funding for local schools. Runners and walkers can indicate which school they’d like to support on their registration form.



Maui 5K co-founders Arlene and Jon Emerson started the race to not only help raise money for schools, but also to get the entire ‘ohana outside and active. “Give your loved ones the gift of health and fitness by signing them up for the Maui 5K,” said Arlene Emerson.



Organizers are offering a 15% discount on registration (excluding strollers and virtual runs) from now until 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Online registration closes Feb. 26 at maui5k.org. Packet pickup will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at Skechers, 150 Dairy Rd. in Kahului.



Last year, a record number of Maui residents and visitors — about 1,300 — ran and walked in the 13th annual Maui 5K, raising nearly $70,000 for Maui County schools.

