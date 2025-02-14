Department of Law Enforcement warns public of latest phone scam 2025

Recurring Sheriff impersonator incidents have prompted the Department of Law Enforcement to issue additional scam warnings. In recent weeks, several people have had callers claiming to be deputy sheriffs tell them that they have outstanding warrants because they failed to appear in court. These are similar to scam calls that happened around this time last year.

Hawaiʻi residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers, bank account information or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.

The department advises those who receive a call, text or email matching this scam, to alert the DLE Criminal Investigation Division by calling 808-587-5050.

TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF:

Do not communicate with unsolicited email or phone text senders.

Do not open emails, attachments or links sent by text from unknown individuals.

Never provide personal information of any sort via phone, text or email. Be aware that many emails requesting your personal information appear to be legitimate.

