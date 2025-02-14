Lahaina Community Webinar to be held Wednesday, Feb. 19

The Lahaina Community Disaster Recovery Meeting. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui Office of Recovery’s monthly Lahaina Community Webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Officials will discuss topics related to Lahaina rebuild efforts, including presentations regarding the recently announced permitting exemptions for the Special Management Area (SMA), upcoming public meetings for the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Action Plan and the transfer of debris from the Temporary Debris Storage site at Olowalu to a permanent site in Central Maui Landfill.

The webinar will also include a Q&A session with presenters and panelists representing various departments and agencies, including the County’s Office of Recovery, Department of Public Works (4Leaf), Department of Water Supply, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Planning; Federal Emergency Management Agency; US Army Corps of Engineers; the state Department of Health; and Hawaiian Electric Co. Pre-submitted questions will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 17; however, attendees will also be able to submit questions during the webinar.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration for the webinar is required. To register and submit questions prior to the meeting, visit www.MauiRecovers.org/events. A live broadcast of the webinar will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53. In addition, a recording of the webinar will be available on www.MauiRecovers.org the following day.

The next in-person Lahaina Community Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 5, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.