Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 15, 2025

February 14, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
15-20
12-16 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
3-5








TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Hazy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 03:37 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 09:31 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:01 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:24 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large, medium period, west-northwest swell will peak tonight into Saturday morning, and decrease during the day Saturday. Hanalei buoy reports a spike in combined seas this afternoon. This swell should boost surf well into the advisory range for north and west facing shores as it spreads southeastward down the island chain. A High Surf Advisory is posted for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. West facing shores of the Big Island is also included in the current High Surf Advisory leftover the last declining swell, but is expected to trend up tonight and Saturday as the the new swell reaches the eastern end the state. 


Deep low pressure presently situated just southeast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula will deliver a long period swell next week with forerunners arriving as early as Sunday night. This large, long period west-northwest swell is modeled to peak Monday night and hold through Tuesday before gradually declining through mid-week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
