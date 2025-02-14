Maui Surf Forecast for February 15, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 15-20 12-16 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 03:37 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 09:31 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:01 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:24 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, medium period, west-northwest swell will peak tonight into Saturday morning, and decrease during the day Saturday. Hanalei buoy reports a spike in combined seas this afternoon. This swell should boost surf well into the advisory range for north and west facing shores as it spreads southeastward down the island chain. A High Surf Advisory is posted for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. West facing shores of the Big Island is also included in the current High Surf Advisory leftover the last declining swell, but is expected to trend up tonight and Saturday as the the new swell reaches the eastern end the state.

Deep low pressure presently situated just southeast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula will deliver a long period swell next week with forerunners arriving as early as Sunday night. This large, long period west-northwest swell is modeled to peak Monday night and hold through Tuesday before gradually declining through mid-week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.