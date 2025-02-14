Maui Surf Forecast for February 15, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|15-20
|15-20
|12-16
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Hazy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large, medium period, west-northwest swell will peak tonight into Saturday morning, and decrease during the day Saturday. Hanalei buoy reports a spike in combined seas this afternoon. This swell should boost surf well into the advisory range for north and west facing shores as it spreads southeastward down the island chain. A High Surf Advisory is posted for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. West facing shores of the Big Island is also included in the current High Surf Advisory leftover the last declining swell, but is expected to trend up tonight and Saturday as the the new swell reaches the eastern end the state.
Deep low pressure presently situated just southeast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula will deliver a long period swell next week with forerunners arriving as early as Sunday night. This large, long period west-northwest swell is modeled to peak Monday night and hold through Tuesday before gradually declining through mid-week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com