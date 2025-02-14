Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows presents pop-up dinner series, Feb. 28 and March 1

File photo (2023): Old friends Frank B Shaner and Lanai Tabura (left) share a laugh on set at a Cooking Hawaiian Style event at Fairmont Kea Lani Maui in 2023. PC: Ryan Sakamoto

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows will host an international pop-up dinner series themed for Maui as “A Culinary Journey Through Hawai‘i’s Cultural Heritage” with Emmy Award-winning TV personality Lanai Tabura. Known for his work on “Cooking Hawaiian Style,” “Lanai’s Travel Club,” “Aloha Plate,” and as the winner of “The Great Food Truck Race,” Tabura has taken this exclusive dinner series around the globe, including stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Manila, Jakarta and Japan.

This six-course dinner, a mo‘olelo (story), will showcase the rich history and multicultural influences that have shaped Hawai‘i’s celebrated cuisine. The limited-run dinner series is set for Feb. 28 and March 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Royal Lahaina Resort’s private, oceanfront Beach House Bungalow overlooking Kāʻanapali Beach.

Tickets are available for $240 per person with non-alcoholic beverages or $300 per person with wine pairings, including valet service and gratuity. Kamaʻāina rates are available upon request. To reserve tickets or learn more, visit www.royallahainaresort.com/experiences.

“Food brings people together, and coming from Hawaiʻi, that is exactly what we do when we get together – we eat and talk story… in paradise,” said Lanai Tabura.

Designed in collaboration with Tabura, Royal Lahaina Executive Chef Jayson Asuncion, and Chef de Cuisine Vanessa Castillo, the menu takes guests on a culinary journey beginning with traditional Hawaiian dishes and incorporating flavors from Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Portuguese, and other cultures that have influenced the islands over generations. Each course will reflect a chapter of Hawai‘i’s culinary history, culminating in a fusion of flavors.

Menu highlights

First

Pohole Salad

Opae | Scallop | Watermelon Radish | Sea Asparagus Mignonette

Second

Chicken Long Rice

Consommé | Fried Ginger | Crispy Chicken Skin

Third

Misoyaki Butterfish

White Miso Foam

Fourth

Kimchi Sundubu Jjigae

Fifth

Pork Guisantes

Braised Pork Belly | Pimento | Wasabi Peas

Sixth

Lilikoi Semifreddo