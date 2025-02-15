Office of Hawaiian Affairs names Summer Sylva new chief of staff for OHA Board of Trustees

Summer Sylva headshot. Courtesy: OHA

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has appointed Summer Sylva as the new chief of staff for the OHA Board of Trustees. Sylva, an attorney and advocate for Native Hawaiian rights, brings extensive experience in governance, cultural stewardship and advocacy for Native Hawaiian rights to this position.

Sylva most recently served as a senior advisor in the US Department of the Interior under then-Secretary Deb Haaland. Sylva played a key role in advancing Indigenous rights and addressing issues critical to Native Hawaiians and other Indigenous peoples. Prior to her tenure in Washington, D.C., she led the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation as executive director, spearheading efforts to protect Native Hawaiian rights and natural resources. Sylva is also the former president of the Native Hawaiian Bar Association. She is a graduate of the Cornell University School of Law.

“Summer Sylva is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the Hawaiian community,” said Kai Kahele, board chair of OHA. “Her dedication to justice and her expertise in policy and advocacy will strengthen OHA’s ability to fulfill its mission. I am confident she will serve as an invaluable partner to our board as we navigate this critical time for our lāhui.”

OHA CEO Stacy Ferreira welcomed Sylva to her new position, saying, “Summer’s leadership and commitment to our lāhui are inspiring, and I look forward to collaborating with her as we work to advance our collective goals. Her ability to align strategy, policy, and action will undoubtedly enhance OHA’s efforts to protect and uplift the Native Hawaiian people.”

The appointment was also applauded by Deb Haaland, former Secretary of the US Department of the Interior, who worked closely with Sylva during her time in Washington.

“Summer Sylva was a powerful advocate for her community while we served together at the Interior,” Haaland said. “OHA will benefit from her skills and passion; her unwavering commitment to her land and people will have a lasting, positive impact on the Hawaiian community and all Indigenous peoples now and for the future.”

As chief of staff, Sylva will oversee the operations of the OHA Board of Trustees, manage strategic initiatives and work closely with the board, the CEO and stakeholders to drive OHA’s mission to improve the well-being of Native Hawaiians.

Sylva expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

“It is an honor to commit myself daily, as OHA has since 1978, to bettering the conditions of Native Hawaiians,” Sylva said. “OHA’s establishment and service through the decades have been informed and inspired by our lāhui’s collective social and cultural activism. I am humbled to be working with OHA’s Board and staff to carry forward the kuleana and legacy of advancing justice, promoting self- determination and empowering our communities and organizations to thrive and grow next generation leaders who we hope will surpass us. I can think of few more meaningful or impactful missions to be a part of at this pivotal time.”