Inaugural Lahaina Food & Wine Festival to debut in 2025

The Lahaina Food & Wine Festival is set to debut Feb. 19-23, 2025. Photo Credit: LahainaTown Action Committee

The first-ever Lahaina Food & Wine Festival is set to debut Feb. 19-23, 2025, bringing together celebrated chefs, world-class wines, and unforgettable dining experiences in West Maui.

This inaugural festival will feature exclusive wine-paired dinners, industry tastings, and interactive culinary events at some of Lahaina’s most beloved dining destinations, including Māla Ocean Tavern and Coco Deck.

“This festival is about bringing people together over incredible food and wine,” said Caleb Hopkins, owner of Hana Hou Hospitality and a sommelier. “Maui deserves a food and wine event that celebrates craftsmanship, passion, and community. Whether you’re an industry professional, a wine enthusiast, or just someone who loves a great meal, this will be an experience to remember.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A Showcase of Culinary Talent and Fine Wine

Lahaina Food & Wine Festival will offer an exceptional lineup of events, including:

Feb. 19 Italian Wine Dinner at Māla – A four-course wine-paired dinner featuring winemakers and top chefs.

– A four-course wine-paired dinner featuring winemakers and top chefs. Industry Wine Tasting at Coco Deck – A unique opportunity for hospitality professionals to taste and discover over 60 wines.

– A unique opportunity for hospitality professionals to taste and discover over 60 wines. Ramen & Riesling – Ramen by Chef Alvin and Riesling presented by Zach Musick of the German Wine Collection

– Ramen by Chef Alvin and Riesling presented by Zach Musick of the German Wine Collection Burgundy Wine Dinner – Join us for a limited engagement four course Burgundy dinner, showcasing the exquisite Bouchard Wines.

Join us for a limited engagement four course Burgundy dinner, showcasing the exquisite Bouchard Wines. Keiki Cooking Class – FREE cooking class for Kids (ages 5-10) learning to create dishes with pre-prepped items, rotating stations every 20 minutes. All Keiki must be accompanied by an adult.

– FREE cooking class for Kids (ages 5-10) learning to create dishes with pre-prepped items, rotating stations every 20 minutes. All Keiki must be accompanied by an adult. Grand Tasting at Coco Deck – A culinary journey featuring Maui’s top chefs and expertly curated wine selections.

– A culinary journey featuring Maui’s top chefs and expertly curated wine selections. Bubbles, Beats & Brunch – A lively brunch experience with sparkling wine and music from DJ Eliza.

The LahainaTown Action Committee, a key supporter of the event, sees the festival as an important step in bolstering West Maui’s hospitality and restaurant industries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Bringing an event like this to Lahaina is about more than just great food and wine—it’s about community, resilience, and celebrating what makes Maui special,” said Sne Patel, President of the LahainaTown Action Committee. “We are excited to welcome both visitors and locals to experience the dynamic culinary scene that continues to thrive here.”

The Lahaina Food & Wine Festival is set to debut Feb. 19-23, 2025. Photo Credit: LahainaTown Action Committee

Tickets for select events are available now, with kamaʻāina pricing offered for wine dinners and the Grand Tasting. For a full schedule of events, ticketing, and more information, visit lahainafoodandwine.com.

Join us for the inaugural Lahaina Food & Wine Festival—where exceptional flavors meet island hospitality.