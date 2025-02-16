Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 17, 2025

February 16, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
7-10
10-15
12-16 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 04:52 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 10:31 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 04:25 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will continue to slowly lower into this evening, with surf heights well below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels. A large long- period northwest (310-320) swell will impact the local waters during the first part of this week. Long- period forerunners are expected to arrive tonight, followed by building swell through Monday night. Surf will rise to HSA heights by Monday afternoon for north and west facing shores and perhaps approach warning criteria as it peaks Monday night through Tuesday. The swell will slowly subside Tuesday night through the end of the week. 


Moderate southeast flow will maintain small chop along east facing shores, while background energy out of the southerly quadrant keeps small surf in place for south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




