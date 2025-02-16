Portion of South Kīhei Road damaged by winter storm slated to reopen at end of month

South Kīhei Road, storm damage (Feb. 1, 2025). PC: County of Maui

South Kīhei Road — from Wailana Place to Kūlanihākoʻi Street — is anticipated to reopen by the end of this month, following County of Maui repairs and cleanup from a severe winter storm, according to the County Department of Public Works.

The portion of the road in North Kīhei suffered extensive damages from the Jan. 30-31, 2025, storm that brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding.

Overall, the Kīhei Drainage Master Plan directs the County to assess mitigation measures mauka of the highway because of limited capacity for changes below the highway.

DPW and other County official are taking several steps to mitigate flooding and roadway impacts in South Maui, including the following items:

Hydraulic and hydrologic studies are in progress for Waiakoa area to better quantify the amount of flow and the flow patterns that need mitigation. The extension of Kenolio Road toward North Kīhei Road is being evaluated.

Last month the federal government approved the County’s request for technical assistance to evaluate the feasibility of developing basins and other mitigation above the highway on Kaonoulu Ranch Lands, according to DPW. The Kūlanihākoʻi studies are expected to start later this year, provided the federal government maintains this program.

The County is also in active negotiations with landowners to acquire a drainage way makai of the highway along Kaonoulu Street to improve maintenance of that drainage way.

County officials are assessing what it will take to improve the bridge on South Kīhei Road at Kūlanihākoʻi.

The County is in active negotiations with the landowner in Waipuilani to acquire portions of drainage way and the last piece of undeveloped land makai of the highway.

In Maui Meadows, the County is extending the previously completed drainage study to the makai portions of the highway to ensure that mauka mitigations do not create more problems downstream.

The County secured a $25 million RAISE grant to fund the completion of the northern terminus of North-South Collector Road (Līloa Drive Extension) from Kaonoulu Road to Waipuilani Street. Construction tentatively planned to begin in 2028.

For general information about DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.