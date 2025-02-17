Hirono, colleagues introduce bill to help recognize and respond to domestic violence

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) joined colleagues in introducing a bill entitled ‘Supporting the Abused by Learning Options to Navigate Survivor(SALONS) Stories Act.’ The bill seeks to incentivize domestic violence awareness training for cosmetologists and beauty professionals.

Hirono joined Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Susan Collins (R-ME), John Boozman (R-AK), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in introducing the legislation.

“With nearly 20% of Hawaiʻi’s residents having experienced domestic violence, it’s critical we do more to prevent this violence and support survivors,” said Hirono. “By expanding opportunities for beauty professionals to participate in domestic violence awareness training, the SALONS Stories Act would create another avenue survivors can turn to for help and support. I’m glad to join my colleagues in introducing this lifesaving legislation.”

According to a study done by the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, around 1 in 5 Hawaiʻi residents experienced physical violence or threats. Of those surveyed, people of Native Hawaiian or Filipino descent, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community experienced higher rates of domestic violence.

This legislation would provide grants to states that require cosmetologists to undergo domestic violence awareness training.

The SALONS Stories Act would provide the resources for domestic violence victim service providers to provide training that:

Focuses on how to: Recognize the signs of domestic violence; Respond to the signs of domestic violence; Refer a client of the individual to resources for victims of domestic violence; and May include a component focused on sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence.



One in four women will be a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime and in the United States alone, three women are killed each day by an intimate partner.

The SALONS Stories Act is endorsed by the Professional Beauty Association, National Network to End Domestic Violence, National Domestic Violence Hotline, Shear Haven, YWCA USA, and YWCA Nashville.

The full text of the legislation is available here.