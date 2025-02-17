Maui Surf Forecast for February 18, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 12-16 10-15 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 05:37 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:01 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 04:28 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:26 AM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of west-northwest to northwest (300-320 degree) swells are expected this week with the first of the series building this afternoon and peaking tonight into Tuesday. Another reinforcing swell is expected on Wednesday, which should maintain advisory level surf along north and west shores through the middle of the week and possibly into Thursday. Another large west-northwest swell is possible on Sunday.

Due to the lack of strong trades, small surf is expected along east facing shores this week. A slight increase is possible Tuesday through the second half of the week due to the light to moderate east to east-southeast trades. Surf along south facing shores should see a small boost on Wednesday as a small south swell fills in and should produce some rideable surf throughout the second half of the week. Select exposures could also see some small wrap from the large west-northwest swells over the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.