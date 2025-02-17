The Peek-a-Bows explore a family farm in their latest fun-filled episode

The Peek-a-Bows (S2,E2) – Alakani Farms. PC: Kiakona Ordonez/Pohaku Films

The Peek-a-Bows are back with a colorful new adventure in Season 2, Episode 2. This time, the lovable characters take an unexpected detour when a mishap sliding down the rainbow leads them to the lush fields of Alakani Farms in Waikapū, Maui.

In this special episode, the Bows learn about the importance of caring for the ʻāina (land) and how to tend to the farm’s lo‘i kalo (taro patch). Guided by their keiki friends and ʻOhana Alves of Alakani Farms, the Bows explore sustainable farming practices and Hawaiian values of mālama i ka ʻāina (caring for the land).

Through fun and engaging lessons, they discover how working the land is a way of honoring the past, nurturing the present, and ensuring a thriving future.

The episode also introduces an important educational theme: the difference between indigenous and endemic species, sparking curiosity and inspiring young viewers to learn more about the natural world around them.

Season 2, Episode 2 of The Peek-a-Bows at Alakani Farms continues the series’ mission to educate, entertain, and celebrate the cultural and natural beauty of Hawaiʻi.

The latest episode is available for viewing on YouTube. For more information, visit www.thepeekabows.com.

The Peek-a-Bows is a children’s series that blends fun adventures with cultural education. Featuring colorful characters and captivating storylines, the series promotes values like kindness, curiosity, and respect for the environment while celebrating the rich traditions of Hawaiʻi.