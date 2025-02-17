West Side Go Green/White Goods Recycling event, Feb. 22

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Mālama Maui Nui presents its Go Green / White Goods Recycling monthly event, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Lahaina Civic Center.

Volunteers greet participants and conduct an initial inspection of items, log item specific data, load e-waste, and accept tire/battery, appliance and scrap metal.

A volunteer waiver is available here. Contact volunteer@mmnui.org for group sign up.