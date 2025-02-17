Maui News
West Side Go Green/White Goods Recycling event, Feb. 22
A
A
A
Mālama Maui Nui presents its Go Green / White Goods Recycling monthly event, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Lahaina Civic Center.
Volunteers greet participants and conduct an initial inspection of items, log item specific data, load e-waste, and accept tire/battery, appliance and scrap metal.
A volunteer waiver is available here. Contact volunteer@mmnui.org for group sign up.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments