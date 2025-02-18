February’s Hawaiian Music Series spotlights Joshua Kahula

Josh Kahula. PC: courtesy

Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Hawaiian Music Series of February will feature a performance by local musician Joshua Kahula, with an evening of soulful island music under the stars. The free, family-friendly concert will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Ocean Lawn at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Free parking is available when using the self-parking lot (the resort’s valet parking is not included). Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs to relax and enjoy the music on the lawn.

Joshua Kaulana, born and raised in Makawao, is a talented musician known for his soulful vocals and deep connection to Hawaiian music. With a career spanning over three decades, Joshua has been part of several notable bands, including Ho‘omau, Nuff Sedd, Pono, and Kahalawai. His music blends traditional Hawaiian sounds with contemporary influences like reggae, funk, R&B and rock.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As the lead singer of Nuff Sedd, Joshua helped shape the band’s unique style, leading to their award-winning debut album Open Doors for Strangers, which earned multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. Joshua has also collaborated with renowned artists such as Kealiʻi Reichel, Kalani Peʻa, Napua Greig, and Fiji, and has shared the stage with international acts like Prince, Huey Lewis & the News, and The Wailers. Following the tragic Lahaina wildfires, Joshua co- wrote E Ola Maui, a song of hope and resilience, with proceeds going toward supporting the community’s recovery efforts.

“Through these free music events, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation celebrates authentic Hawaiian music, supports local talent, and provides a space for our community to gather and heal together,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of the foundation.

This cherished tradition is made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa generously providing the venue for the 2025 series.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, please visit LahainaRestoration.org.