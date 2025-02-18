Friends of Haleakalā National Park seeks volunteers for service trip, March 16-18

Hōlua campsite at night in Haleakalā Crater. NPS Photo by Katie Matthew

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park seeks volunteers who are enthusiastic and fit for a strenuous overnight service trip from Sunday to Tuesday, March 16 to 18, 2025. These National Park Service volunteers will tent camp in the Hōlua Wilderness Area camping area in Haleakalā Crater.

Besides working to remove invasive plant species to protect native plants and nēnē habitat, the volunteers will enjoy camaraderie on starry nights, as well as the majesty of the Crater sunrise and the vast silence of Haleakalā.

Volunteers must be physically capable of being in the outdoors (sun/ heat/ cold), and at higher elevations, walking on uneven terrain up to 5 miles each shift, and carrying a backpack with a tent, sleeping pad, and a sleeping bag suitable for tent camping, as well as a share of the food, and other personal items. Safety equipment and tools will be provided by Haleakalā National Park.

To join this trip, first visit and register your readiness at the website www.fhnp.org where more information can be found about the Friends’ mission and volunteer work to preserve and protect Haleakalā National Park. For more information or a reservation, or for a future trip scheduled on the website, send email to andy@fhnp.org.