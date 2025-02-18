Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 19, 2025

February 18, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3





East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 06:39 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 11:34 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:15 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:53 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large west-northwest swell will be reinforced overnight into Wednesday followed by another swell Thursday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect along exposed north and west facing beaches of most islands through 6 PM HST Wednesday. Thursday's swell will be of similar size likely producing advisory level surf for the same areas, briefly falling below advisory levels between them. 


Small surf is expected along east facing shores this week as trades remain light. A slight increase is possible through the rest of the week as trades become more established. Surf along south facing shores should see a small boost on Wednesday as a small south swell fills in through the second half of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
