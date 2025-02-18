Paula Fuga, Jack Johnson collaborate with Lōkahi for the Hoʻolōkahi Lyrics Writing Challenge

Johnson and Fuga. Courtesy of Jack Johsnon and Lōkahi: The ʻUkulele Collective

The ʻukulele collective Lōkahi is hosting its Hoʻolōkahi Lyrics Writing Challenge, a statewide songwriting competition for students, now through March 15. This year’s challenge brings together the talents of two of Hawaiʻi’s most respected singers, who are collaborating to inspire students across the islands.

The Hoʻolōkahi Lyrics Writing Challenge invites classrooms to learn a new song and work together to write lyrics for a verse. The final submission is a video of the students’ performance. All entries will be compiled together in a celebratory ‘mashup’ video that showcases every school’s talent. Click here for instructions.

The word “Ho’olōkahi” means to “create unity,” and this year’s theme, “Unity through Music,” emphasizes that message. The challenge includes 28 schools from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi, with more than 800 students, ranging from elementary through high school, participating.

After the challenge wraps up on March 15, the winning classroom will receive a visit from three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning artist Paula Fuga, who will share her own songwriting process and perform with students. Student entries will be featured in a video showcase, celebrating their incredible talent and hard work. Plans are also underway for an in-person Ho’olōkahi Play Along event this spring, bringing students and musicians together for a collective celebration of music.

“I love being a part of Lōkahi where we get to encourage and support teachers who are passionate about having more opportunities for music within the classroom,” Fuga said.

Two-time Grammy-nominated artist and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner Jack Johnson recently lent his voice to motivate students participating in the challenge.

”Writing a song is an empowering process for anyone. I’m excited to hear these keiki reflect on the world around them and put it into a melody,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who’s also co-founder of the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation, has long been a passionate advocate for performing arts, supporting music and arts organizations in Hawaiʻi and around the world.

Other local artists who are inspiring students across Hawaiʻi include Kapono Wong and Abe Lagrimas Jr., who both also shared messages about their own journey as songwriters.

Sponsored by Servco Pacific, Inc. and in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, Lōkahi is committed to expanding access to music education statewide. It plans to continue building partnerships with local artists and organizations, ensuring every student in Hawaiʻi has the opportunity to learn, play and create music in school.

Interested schools can register for the Ho’olōkahi Lyrics Writing Challenge before March 14 at https://lokahi.podia.com/hoochallengelandingpage. To learn more about Lōkahi: The ʻUkulele Collective, visit lokahi.podia.com, email play@theukulelecollective.com or follow @lokahiukulele on Instagram.