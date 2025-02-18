Maui News

Rotarians plant trees with Treecovery to replace trees lost in the 2023 wildfires

February 18, 2025
Rotarians plant trees with Treecovery. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise and Kīhei-Wailea

Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise and Kīhei-Wailea planted 13 fruit and palm trees at a residence in the Lahaina burn zone with support from the nonprofit Treecovery.

According to Treecovery, 25,000 trees were killed in the 2023 wildfires. The goal of the nonprofit is to replace as many of those trees as possible.  

Rotarians plant trees with Treecovery. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise and Kīhei-Wailea

Residents are encouraged to go to www.treecoveryhawaii.org to select their trees which will be available for planting when the property owner is ready. Treecovery has 24 “Grow-Hubs” located across Maui where young saplings are grown into trees 4 feet to 5 feet tall, ready for planting. 

Rotarians plant trees with Treecovery. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise and Kīhei-Wailea
Rotary is an international service organization with nine clubs on Maui who welcome new members with their motto of “service above self”. Find a club located near your home or business by searching online.

