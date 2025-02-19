55th annual Maui Marathon returns to West Maui with new race routes

File: Maui Marathon, April 24, 2022. PC: Bryan Berkowitz

The 55th annual Maui Marathon is set to make an anticipated return to West Maui with all-new full and half marathon routes. Scheduled for Sunday, April 27, this year’s event will feature familiar breathtaking views and a fast, flat course.

The new full marathon, which will be a Boston Marathon-qualifier, the half marathon and 10K course will be an out-and-back on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30). The 5K will remain the same course with no changes from previous years.

“We are very pleased and honored to bring this prestigious event back to Kāʻanapali,” said race director Jim Lynch. “The wildfires of Lahaina and Kula were a tragic event for our island, so bringing back the Maui Marathon to the west side, we hope, will bring a sense of normalcy and help in the healing process. We appreciate the support from many involved to make this happen.”

The full marathon kicks off at 5 a.m. at the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, serving as both the start and finish line. The out-and-back 26.2-mile course will take runners along the scenic coastline, with the turnaround point near Pāpalaua Wayside State Park. Participants can look forward to a smooth, fast route designed for personal bests and qualification times.

The half marathon will also start and finish in Kāʻanapali, with a turnaround just past Launiupoko Park. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all runners, this section of the course will be completely closed to traffic.

For those looking for shorter distances, the 10K will start at 5:45 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 5:55 a.m., both launching from the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort.

The Westin Maui Resort and Spa is the official host resort for the 2025 Maui Marathon and will include a two day expo, Friday and Saturday, April 25 and 26.

Parking for all events will be at the Lahaina Civic Center parking lot and runners will be shuttled back and forth to the start and finish line.

Whether a competitive athlete or a first-time participant, the Maui Marathon offers an incredible opportunity to participate in a fun and healthy community event. For registration details and more information, visit https://mauimarathon.com/ or email info@mauimarathon.com.

The Valley Isle Road Runners present the Maui Marathon, funded by the Maui County Mayor’s Office of Economic Development. Support is provided by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program. The 10K race/walk is presented by Maui Resort Rentals. The event is also sponsored by the Kāʻanapali Beach Resort Association, Treecovery, LahainaTown Action Committee, Kāʻanapali Golf Courses and more.