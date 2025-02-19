Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro to conclude men’s Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui QS season with CS spots on the line

Pictured: 2023 event runner-up, Mihimana Braye (FRA) will return to home waters for a chance at redemption. Credit: © WSL / Abraham

The World Surf League Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series returns to Tahiti for the Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro, a men’s QS 1000, beginning March 3 through 7. This marks the final event of the men’s Hawaiʻi/Tahiti QS season to determine who will secure their place among the 2025 Challenger Series.

Located on the surrounding Tuamatos Islands, Rangiroa is the largest of the atolls that provides incredible waves – including the pristine right reef break, Avatoru, where competition is held. The Tahitian Surfing Federation brings Rangiroa’s world-class reef of Avatoru to test competitors’ commitment in its potential for heaving barrels.

“It’s fantastic to see the Tahitian Surfing Federation join with Air Tahiti and bring this world-class wave back for our athletes,” Robin Erb, WSL VP of tours & event said. “This event has provided some incredible moments and we’re looking forward to seeing what Rangiroa has in store for 2025. A massive maururu goes out to the Federation for their support of our men’s QS competitors to determine who makes the 2025 Challenger Series.”

The defending event victor, now-Championship Tour rookie Jackson Bunch (HAW), earned his first QS win in 2023 and now a new winner may be crowned in 2025. With the support of the Federation of Tahitian Surfing, Air Tahiti, Rangiroa Tow Hall and l’IJSPF, the region’s premier contenders will vie for vital points to close out their season in pursuit of CT qualification all their own.

In 2020 and 2023, this event provided the epic conclusion to the men’s Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui QS season and now returns as the pinnacle of 2025 Challenger Series qualification. With the women’s Challenger Series contenders already qualified, it all comes down to Rangiroa to see who will join them on the world stage toward 2026 CT qualification.

Current rankings leader Shion Crawford (HAW) looks to hold the No. 1 spot and earn back-to-back Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui QS Regional titles. But, an elite field including 2023 event runner-up Mihimana Braye (FRA), recent The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro victor Joshua Moniz (HAW), Tahiti’s own proven chargers Tereva David (PYF), Turo Ariito (PYF) and more are ready to vie for Rangiora glory.

The Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro QS 1000 event window opens March 3 through 7.