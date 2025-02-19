Haʻikū Community Association to celebrate 20th anniversary of Kalakupua Playground on Saturday

Kalakupua playground, file photo by Wendy Osher.

The Haʻikū Community Association is inviting the community to a special 20th anniversary celebration of Kalakupua Playground, at “Giggle Hill,” this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at the playground in Haʻikū. This event also doubles as the first public meeting of the year for the Haʻikū Community Association, promising a day of family-friendly activities, community connections and updates on community projects.

The agenda includes:

A look at the history of Kalakupua Playground and its impact on the Haʻikū community;

Keiki entertainment provided by Arties Parties;

A special visit by Mayor Richard Bissen;

Blessing by Leiʻohu Ryder and Maydeen ʻĪao, leaders of the non-profit Aloha in Action;

Presentations from Maui Invasive Species Committee (“MISC”) and Sarah Romano, the new Haʻikū Elementary School Principal; and

Updates on Ha’iku Community Association projects and activities.

Local state and county lawmakers have been invited to join the celebration. In addition to the festivities, cake, light refreshments and pūpū will be served. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the Maui Food Bank as a gesture of aloha to support those in need.

For more information, contact Kristine Kozuki, HCA project manager, at 808-870-6879.