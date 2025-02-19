Local Food Coalition backs bills to boost Hawai‘i farm grants, infrastructure

File photo. A customer checks out produce at the Nāpili Farmers Market. Courtesy photo

The Local Food Coalition today announced its support for key bills introduced in the Hawai‘i State Legislature that align with the coalition’s efforts to grow Hawai‘i’s local food system.

The announcement comes in anticipation of the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau’s annual “Ag Day at the Capitol” on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Hawai‘i State Capitol. The pubic event will feature Hawai‘i’s diverse agricultural industry with educational displays, product samples, and more.

“These pro-agriculture measures strengthen Hawai‘i’s food system through targeted investments in agricultural infrastructure, grant support for farmers and ranchers, innovation in value-added products, and sustainable funding mechanisms for food security initiatives,” said Brian Miyamoto, executive director of Hawai‘i Farm Bureau, a member of the Local Food Coalition. “The broad support these measures have received from our coalition partners shows just how vital they are to advancing local food production and security.”

As a voice of the Hawai‘i food-value chain always laboring to bring delicious, fresh, affordable and abundant food from the field to forks, the Local Food Coalition highlights these priority bills that are moving forward in the 2025 session:

Funding for grant specialist positions in the Hawai‘i State Department of Agriculture

HB773 HD1 – RELATING TO AGRICULTURE.

Appropriates funds for grant specialist positions to assist farmers and ranchers in meeting the requirements to receive grants offered by the United States Department of Agriculture, State, counties, or private entities. Effective 7/1/3000. (HD1)

SB688 SD1 – RELATING TO AGRICULTURE.

Appropriates funds to establish grant specialist positions within the Department of Agriculture. Effective 7/1/2050. (SD1)

Food and product innovation network

HB774 HD2 – RELATING TO VALUE-ADDED PRODUCTS.

Establishes a food and product innovation network within the Agribusiness Development Corporation. Effective 7/1/3000. (HD2)

SB558 SD1 – RELATING TO VALUE-ADDED PRODUCTS.

Establishes a Food and Product Innovation Network within the Agribusiness Development Corporation. Appropriates funds for food and product development or innovation facilities in the County of Maui and on the islands of Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi. Requires annual reports to the Legislature. Effective 7/1/2050. (SD1)

Irrigation systems capital improvement project funding

HB783 HD1 – RELATING TO IRRIGATION.

Authorizes the Director of Finance to issue general obligation bonds and appropriates funds to finance capital improvement projects for irrigation systems in the State. Converts the means of financing from the Irrigation System Revolving Fund to the general fund for certain positions in the Department of Agriculture. Effective 7/1/3000. (HD1)

SB1086 SD1 – RELATING TO IRRIGATION.

Authorizes the Director of Finance to issue general obligation bonds and appropriates funds to finance capital improvement projects for irrigation systems. Effective 7/1/2050. (SD1)

Barrel tax funding for the Agricultural Development and Food Security Special Fund

SB678 SD1 – RELATING TO AGRICULTURE.

Establishes the Agricultural Development and Food Security Special Fund. Requires a portion of the Environmental Response, Energy, and Food Security Tax to be deposited into the Special Fund. Effective 7/1/2050. (SD1)