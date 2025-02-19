Maui News

Maui Police Department seeks public help in identifying unclaimed bodies

February 19, 2025, 9:42 AM HST
Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department currently has four unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.

The department released a list that includes the following:

 Name AgeDate of Death
Rex Cole64 08/12/2023
Michael Piros73 11/22/2024
Howard Kelley83 01/28/2025
Hiroshi Watanabe 69 01/29/2025

The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from August 2023 to January 2025.

If the bodies go unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated.  Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.

