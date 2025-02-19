Maui News
Maui Police Department seeks public help in identifying unclaimed bodies
The Maui Police Department currently has four unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.
The department released a list that includes the following:
|Name
|Age
|Date of Death
|Rex Cole
|64
|08/12/2023
|Michael Piros
|73
|11/22/2024
|Howard Kelley
|83
|01/28/2025
|Hiroshi Watanabe
|69
|01/29/2025
The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from August 2023 to January 2025.
If the bodies go unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.
