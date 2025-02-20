County of Maui to install security cameras in Lahaina fire zones amid rising thefts

Construction workers put up the frame of a home in Lahaina. PC: (August 2024) Brian Perry photo

In response to a surge in thefts in fire-impacted areas, the County of Maui is taking action to enhance security. To address these concerns, the County will install security cameras in key, high-risk locations to deter criminal activity and support law enforcement efforts.

“Our community has endured unimaginable loss, and we will not allow perpetrators to exploit this tragedy,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We hear you, we care, and we are taking action. The rise in thefts is unacceptable, and these cameras are part of our commitment to keeping Lahaina safe as we rebuild together.”

Frustrated by ongoing thefts, residents and property owners have called for stronger protections. In response, security cameras will be placed in targeted locations as both a deterrent and an investigative tool for law enforcement.

County officials emphasize that this is a temporary measure to address immediate security concerns until neighborhoods are rebuilt and permanent community infrastructure is restored. The County is working closely with law enforcement and community leaders to implement these measures while respecting residents’ privacy.

County officials, working in collaboration with Hawaiian Electric Company, have restored streetlights to many impacted areas and are working to complete the remaining restorations as soon as possible to enhance safety and security for residents.

To report suspicious activity or theft, please contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.