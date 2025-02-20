First Tee volunteer coaches needed on Maui

First Tee – Hawaiʻi is recruiting volunteer coaches for its junior golf programs. Photo courtesy of First Tee – Hawaiʻi

First Tee – Hawaiʻi is looking for enthusiastic and caring individuals to serve as positive mentors and role models to kids and teens in the program. These individuals should have a desire to help kids discover what’s inside of them, guide them to strengthen it and mentor them to put it into action in everything they do.

Individuals of all golf skill levels are encouraged to volunteer as coaches at First Tee – Hawaiʻi. Coaches are trained to deliver First Tee golf and life skills curriculum. This training system is built on research-proven methods of positive youth development, providing coaches with the tools to make kids feel safe, included and empowered.

First Tee — Hawaiʻi has programs across the Hawaiian Islands. Volunteers are currently needed at various locations on Maui, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

Time commitment options vary by location and time of year for small group sessions on the various golf course locations. To serve as a coach for First Tee – Hawaiʻi, individuals must complete SafeSport training and pass a background check.











First Tee — Hawaiʻi is committed to helping kids build character strengths and important life skills through the game of golf and providing all kids with access to opportunities for personal growth in a fun and safe environment. Through introspective questions, interactive games and immersive golf exercises, each lesson is designed to help kids build a better understanding of themselves and empower them to strengthen their values and character that they take to everything they do.

Not only do participants and alumni credit their coaches with empowering them to discover their character strengths and develop life lessons, but coaches reap the benefits as well, experiencing their own personal growth and transformation.

“Coaching with First Tee – Hawaiʻi has given me the opportunity to positively impact our youth while providing leadership and personal growth,” said coach Jared Yim. “I love being able to see the kids take our lessons and values into their daily lives. This organization has given me the opportunity to experience golf and life with a new perspective. Being able to attend The Sentry, Sony Open, and other community events are added bonuses, too.”

Individuals who have a passion for impact and want to become a coach can contact First Tee – Hawaiʻi at 808-500-1515 and visit firstteehawaii.org/volunteer.