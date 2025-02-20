Hawaiʻi State FCU donates $5K to Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels

Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels check presentation, Jan. 24, 2025. PC: Hawaiʻi State FCU

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union recently presented a donation of a $5,000 to Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels in support of its mission to provide nutritious meals and essential services to kūpuna and individuals with disabilities across Oʻahu.

This donation was made as part of Hawaii State FCU’s Giving Tuesday initiative on Dec. 3, 2024, in which employees participated by helping to select a nonprofit organization to receive support. Their collective engagement in the initiative resulted in Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels being chosen for this contribution.

“As a credit union, giving back is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to strengthening the communities where we live and work by supporting local nonprofits like Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “Our employees are passionate about giving back, and we are honored to contribute to an organization that makes such a meaningful impact in the lives of those who need it most.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more than 40 years, Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels has been dedicated to serving those who are homebound and in need of daily nourishment, offering both hot and frozen meal options delivered by caring volunteers. Their work not only provides sustenance but also fosters connections that help combat isolation and improve quality of life.