Hawaiʻi VEX IQ qualifies 7 elementary and middle school robotics teams for World event















































Maui teams delivered strong performances at the 2025 Hawaiʻi Elementary and Middle School VEX IQ Robotics Regional Championships, held Feb. 15-16, with several teams earning top awards and positioning themselves for potential advancement to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Two Maui Waena Intermediate School teams stood out, winning the Teamwork 2nd Place, Design Award, Robot Skills Champion and Innovate Award. A team from Maui Lani earned the Think Award, while ʻĪao Intermediate School’s ʻĪao Los Tigres was honored with the Sportsmanship Award.

Advancing from Oʻahu are Mānoa Elementary School, Haleʻiwa Elementary School, Island Robotics, and St. Louis School. Due to double qualifications by these teams, two other Hawaiʻi teams will be chosen to advance to VEX Worlds, as determined by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation.

While Maui teams have not yet qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship, their results increase their chances of advancing to VEX Worlds.

The competition is fierce, with just seven teams from Hawaiʻi—across Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County—advancing out of a pool of 66 teams statewide. Teams that advance will compete at the world championship against about 20,000 teams from 45 countries.

To view results of the 2025 Hawaii VEX IQ Robotics Competition Elementary Championship presented by Hawaiian Electric, click here (elementary schools) and here (middle schools).