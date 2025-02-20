Maui News

Hawaiʻi VEX IQ qualifies 7 elementary and middle school robotics teams for World event

February 20, 2025, 12:45 PM HST
  • Team 20698Y, Maui Lani at the VEX IQ Robotics Competition regionals. PC: Hawaii Space Grant Consortium. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • ʻĪao Intermediate students at the VEX IQ Robotics Regional Championship last weekend. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • Members of the Maui Lani team compete in robotic events in last weekend’s regional championship. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • Maui Waena Intermediate School at Pearl City High School last weekend. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • Think Award – Team 20698Y, Maui Lani. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • Design Award – Team 10698D, Maui Waena Intermediate School. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • Teamwork 2nd Place – Team 10698A and 10698D, Maui Waena Intermediate School. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • Robot Skills Champion – Team 10689A, Maui Waena Intermediate School. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • Innovate Award – Team 10698C, Maui Waena Intermediate School. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • Sportsmanship Award – Team 25316B, ʻĪao Intermediate School. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • 2025 Hawaiʻi VEX Regional Championships. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium
  • Maui Waena students at the 2025 VEX IQ Robotics Regional Championships in Febuary 2025. PC: Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium

Maui teams delivered strong performances at the 2025 Hawaiʻi Elementary and Middle School VEX IQ Robotics Regional Championships, held Feb. 15-16, with several teams earning top awards and positioning themselves for potential advancement to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Two Maui Waena Intermediate School teams stood out, winning the Teamwork 2nd Place, Design Award, Robot Skills Champion and Innovate Award. A team from Maui Lani earned the Think Award, while ʻĪao Intermediate School’s ʻĪao Los Tigres was honored with the Sportsmanship Award.

Advancing from Oʻahu are Mānoa Elementary School, Haleʻiwa Elementary School, Island Robotics, and St. Louis School. Due to double qualifications by these teams, two other Hawaiʻi teams will be chosen to advance to VEX Worlds, as determined by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation.

While Maui teams have not yet qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship, their results increase their chances of advancing to VEX Worlds.

The competition is fierce, with just seven teams from Hawaiʻi—across Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County—advancing out of a pool of 66 teams statewide. Teams that advance will compete at the world championship against about 20,000 teams from 45 countries.

To view results of the 2025 Hawaii VEX IQ Robotics Competition Elementary Championship presented by Hawaiian Electric, click here (elementary schools) and here (middle schools).

