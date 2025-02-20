Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 12:37 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 11:54 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A west northwest swell will decline tonight pushing surf below the advisory threshold for north and west facing shores. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory is cancelled for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and west facing shores of the Big Island. Another northwest swell is due late Saturday into early next week with peak surf heights likely reaching warning levels along north and west facing shores. Yet another similar sized northwest swell is due in late Tuesday.

Small surf is expected along east facing shores over the next week as trade winds remain light. Surf along south facing shores should see a small boost as a small south swell fills in through the end of the week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.