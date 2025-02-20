MEO names Bishop Pahia Volunteer of the Year; Bayer Benefactor of the Year

Bishop Pahia, who works to help those released from jail/prison reintegrate into the community, was named MEO Volunteer of the Year for 2024. He addresses the Volunteer Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Maui Beach Hotel Moana Ballroom. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Retired Maui Economic Opportunity staffer Bishop Pahia, who continues his work to help those released from jail and prison transition to life in the community, was named MEO’s Volunteer of the Year on Friday at the nonprofit’s Valentine’s Day luncheon at the Maui Beach Hotel.

About 100 government, business and community leaders and MEO board members and staff attended the 39th annual event, held this year at the more formal Moana Ballroom in celebration of MEO’s 60th anniversary this year. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Council Members Alice Lee, Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Nohe U`u Hodgins, Tom Cook and Gabe Johnson were among the attendees.

David Fraser provided the music on his keyboard, including the number “Be The One,” which was inspired by MEO.















MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe, the luncheon’s emcee, pointed out that in the 2023-24 fiscal year, 337 MEO volunteers performed 2,632 volunteer hours, saving the agency $76,000.

Bayer Hawai`i was named Benefactor the Year for the company’s financial and other support for MEO Head Start preschoolers and families, kūpuna and those impacted by the wildfires and for the volunteerism of Bayer’s Kai Pelayo, who holds the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce seat, and Dawn Bicoy, the Moloka‘i Filipino Community Center seat, on MEO’s board of directors.

Since 2021, Bayer has donated nearly $60,000 to MEO, supporting the agency’s fundraising Gala; provided funds for $50 in fresh produce for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program kūpuna on the waitlist; and a $15,000 check to the MEO Maui Fires Relief Fund Transitional Housing Program, which provided up to 9 months of rent and deposit to those impacted by the wildfires.

For Halloween two years ago, Pelayo pulled up in front of MEO’s Wailuku office with a truckload of pumpkins for Head Start children. Last year, he dropped off treats and gift cards. Bayer also funded the `Ohana Farmers Market program, patterned after the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, for Head Start families.

The Volunteer of the Year retired from MEO almost a year ago, after a 15-year career in the Being Empowered and Safe Together program, assisting men and women released from incarceration to rejoin the community. He continues his work in retirement, “creating pathways for reintegration that foster hope and self-sufficiency” and making “a significant impact on reducing recidivism and improving outcomes for formerly incarcerated individuals,” said his former boss, community services director Cassi Yamashita, during the awards presentation.

“Bishop Pahia’s dedication is a testament to his character and his belief in the power of second chances,” Yamashita continued. “His volunteer work not only strengthens individuals but also enhances the Maui community by promoting inclusivity and resilience. He embodies the highest values of service and stands as an inspiration to all who work alongside him.”

In addressing the gathering, Pahia said that he does his work “out of his heart.” He explained that when he came to Maui in 1985 he did not have a calling – until he was hired as a correctional officer at Maui Community Correctional Center.

“My life took off after that,” he said.

Pahia noted that the spotlight often is cast on those who recommit crimes, but there are a lot of success stories.

“You wouldn’t even recognize them in the community,” he said. “They’ve become successful. And that is the greatest thing I’ve gotten from my job.”

Pahia was selected by MEO’s executive team from four volunteers, nominated by MEO directors and administration. The other nominees, who were recognized at the event, were:

Carol Reimann, nominated by MEO Administration. She currently is the MEO Board President and has served more than 6 years on the board as Alexander & Baldwin’s representative. Reimann, who recently retired as A&B vice president for Maui, brings her experience in government and the private sector to MEO. Her resume includes serving as director of Maui County Department of Human Concerns, Community and Government Affairs Manager for Monsanto and executive director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. She also volunteers in the community, as vice chair of the Hawai`i Housing Finance Development Board and board member for Hale Makua, Maui Chamber of Commerce and Maui Economic Development Board. And she volunteers at MEO-led events, such as the Kupuna Aloha Luncheon and the Maui County Senior Fair, and is a generous financial donor to MEO and its employees.

Amanda Makawi, nominated by MEO Moloka`i. She is a role model for volunteers on Moloka`i with her dedication and kindness. Makawi offers 20 hours a month of her time to assist with MEO’s Maui Food Bank distribution, using her personal vehicle to collect and haul cases of food, produce and perishable items and assisting with the distribution. In addition, she has hauled multiple loads of used bus tires to the recycling center, saving MEO $1,000 in fees.

Kari Auld, nominated by Early Childhood Services. She is the prototype of a Head Start parent, who is engaged in her child’s education. Auld is her site representative on the Head Start Policy Council, which helps set programming for the preschools. She also volunteers up to nine hours a week to support Wailuku B site activities and cleanup.







In honoring the volunteers, keynote speaker Deidre Tegarden, executive director of the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, explained how the Japanese phrase, “ichigo ichie,” which means “this moment comes but once,” embodies the spirit of volunteerism.

“Volunteers remind us of the importance of community and compassion,” said Tegarden, a former MEO board member. “They teach us we have the power to make a difference and that our actions, no matter how small, can leave an everlasting legacy.

Deidre Tegarden, executive director of the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, offered the keynote address, noting that volunteers embody the spirit of “ichigo ichie,” which means “this moment comes once.” PC: MEO

“By embracing that spirit of ichigo ichie, volunteers inspire us to seize every moment and every encounter as an opportunity to create positive change.”