7 injured, some critically in Kāʻanapali explosion; preliminary investigation points to petroleum gas

Maui Police fire investigation vehicle. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department responded to 2481 Kāʻanapali Parkway after Central Dispatch received multiple reports of an explosion at the location at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Webcam video shows debris and smoke being blown toward the beach and witnesses rushing to the area to help. Witness photos show broken chairs and scattered debris in a courtyard area below the building and extending to the beach area fronting the property.

Police arrived at approximately 6:21 p.m. and, with assistance from bystanders with medical and first responder backgrounds, provided life-saving measures and first aid until medics and firefighters arrived.

Police say seven individuals, ranging in age from 18 to 74, sustained injuries, with three in critical condition and one transported via medevac to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion may have involved liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which supplies common area BBQs, according to Maui police. Department officials say witness statements indicate a possible grill malfunction before the incident. The official cause remains undetermined and is under active investigation.

The emergency response included 10 police officers, three fire companies consisting of 13 firefighters, a battalion chief and a fire investigator. EMS sent four transport units, one non-transport Paramedic unit (Medic 15), and Maui Medevac, according to Maui police.

Previous report:

The Maui Police Department is currently investigating what they are calling a miscellaneous accident that occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. at 2481 Kāʻanapali Parkway.

Early reports indicate that the incident involved an explosion. Officials with the Maui Fire Department say there were multiple people injured, some seriously. All have been transported to hospitals.

At this time, there are no evacuations being conducted. Authorities say there is no evidence of any additional threat to public safety.

The public is asked to avoid the area while first responders work on the investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Details surrounding the incident are forthcoming. Updates will be posted as they become available.