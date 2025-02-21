Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i honors State Sen. Lynn DeCoite with Mahalo Award

State Sen. Lynn DeCoite accepts a Mahalo Award for 2024 Legislator of the Year at the Hawai‘i State Library, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. PC: Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi

Nonprofit The Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i on Wednesday presented the Mahalo Award to State Sen. Lynn DeCoite, recognizing her support of Hawai‘i’s public libraries. The Mahalo Award is given annually to a legislator who has demonstrated exemplary support of Hawaiʻi’s public libraries during the prior legislative session.

DeCoite has served in the state legislature since 2015, first representing District 13 in the Hawai‘i State House of Representatives and, since 2021, representing District 7 in the Hawai‘i State Senate. Beyond her dedication to increasing local food production, environmental conservation, affordable housing and transportation, she has been a passionate advocate for libraries and literacy. This includes working to elevate public libraries in her district: the Lāna‘i Public Library, Hāna Public & School Library, Makawao Public Library and Moloka‘i Public Library.

DeCoite’s support for the libraries and literacy has extended beyond the 2024 legislative session, said the nonprofit in an announcement Friday. Since 2019 she has promoted childhood literacy through ‘Ohana Readers, an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that offers free, monthly, age-appropriate books to Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Hāna keiki ages under the age of 5. The program was launched as an initiative of then-First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige in partnership with then-State Rep. DeCoite, the Learning to Grow program of the State Department of Human Services, the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System, Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi and Read to Me International.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Senator DeCoite to bring books into the homes of her constituents through the ‘Ohana Readers program,” said Nainoa Mau, executive director of Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi. “We are delighted to honor her with the Mahalo Award as our 2024 Legislator of the Year.”

DeCoite has also been an advocate for the renovations at the Molokaʻi Public Library to make it a bright and welcoming place for residents to learn and gather. And she has promoted the free employment training resources at the Molokaʻi Public Library, which is a partnership between Goodwill Hawaiʻi, the American Job Center and the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.

“Senator DeCoite cares deeply about her community and the library and works to build bridges to make it a resource for all,” said Stacey Aldrich, a State librarian.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DeCoite was honored by Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi at their Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 at the Hawai‘i State Library. In her honor, copies of her favorite book, “Curious George” by H. A. Rey, will be donated to the Molokaʻi Public Library and the Hawaiʻi State Library.