Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 22, 2025

February 21, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 02:19 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:28 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:20 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current west-northwest swell will continue its gradual decline through tonight. The next significant northwest swell is due late Saturday into early next week, with peak surf heights nearing and potentially reaching warning levels along north and west facing shores Saturday night and Sunday. Will likely need a High Surf Advisory or Warning issued sometime Saturday. Another similarly- sized northwest swell is expected to build in Tuesday night and linger through Wednesday. Small surf is expected along east facing shores over the next week as trade winds remain light. Surf along south facing shores should see a small boost through Saturday as a small south swell fills in. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments