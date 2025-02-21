Maui Surf Forecast for February 22, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 7-10 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 02:19 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:28 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest swell will continue its gradual decline through tonight. The next significant northwest swell is due late Saturday into early next week, with peak surf heights nearing and potentially reaching warning levels along north and west facing shores Saturday night and Sunday. Will likely need a High Surf Advisory or Warning issued sometime Saturday. Another similarly- sized northwest swell is expected to build in Tuesday night and linger through Wednesday. Small surf is expected along east facing shores over the next week as trade winds remain light. Surf along south facing shores should see a small boost through Saturday as a small south swell fills in.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.