South Kīhei Road reopens three weeks after cleanup from severe winter storm

After photo shows DPW work to repair the northern section of South Kīhei Road severely damaged after a strong winter storm. PC: County of Maui / DPW

County of Maui Department of Public Works reopened the northern section of South Kīhei Road this evening, Feb. 21, 2025, after finishing major clean up and repairs to the roadway after a severe winter storm.

Initially projected to reopen at the end of February, DPW completed work ahead of schedule to reestablish safe travel in both directions of South Kīhei Road — from Wailana Place to Kūlanihākoʻi Street.

However, final cleanup efforts remain, and minor traffic delays should be expected during portions of the day when alternating, single-lane traffic control will be implemented.

The northern section of South Kīhei Road suffered extensive damages from the Jan. 30-31, 2025, storm that brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding.

Overall, the Kīhei Drainage Master Plan directs the County to assess mitigation measures mauka of the highway because of limited capacity for changes below the highway.

DPW and other County officials are taking several steps to mitigate flooding and roadway impacts in South Maui. Details can be found on the County of Maui website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=16200.